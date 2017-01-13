Leafs warm up for Rangers after sunny break

NEW YORK—As far as the Leafs are concerned, there’s nothing like a little fun in the sun to help a player recharge for what will be a challenging second half of the NHL schedule.They reported to the New Jersey Devils’ practice sheet in Newark, N.J., on Thursday afternoon for a full team skate, marking the end of a five-day break that saw most players head for Miami or the Cayman Islands or the Bahamas.The Leafs looked anything but rusty after the long layoff, though, and will resume their quest for a playoff spot on Friday night against one of the best teams in the league. The New York Rangers, 13 points up on the Leafs in the Eastern Conference standings (57 to 44), lead the NHL in goals with 146 after 42 games. If there’s any rust, it will be exposed rather quickly.“It was nice weather, nice to get away and out of the cold,” said Leafs rookie centre Auston Matthews. “I heard it snowed when we were gone, so that was okay, but it’s good to come back re-energized and ready for the next half of the season. “We feel we’re in a good place. We feel we worked hard before the break to put ourselves in a good place, so now we want to keep that moving forward.”Article Continued BelowWith games on back-to-back nights against the Rangers and then the Senators in Ottawa on Saturday, backup goalie Curtis McElhinney is expected to make his Leafs debut. The 33-year-old was acquired off waivers from the league-leading Columbus Blue Jackets.“We have more back-to-back games than anyone. They are important games and important points,” Leafs coach Mike Babcock said. “We feel (McElhinney) is a battler and that he can help our team.”Toronto has nine back-to-back sets remaining, out of a league-high 18 overall, and management is closely monitoring the health and performance of the entire roster under the strain.

