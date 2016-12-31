Leafs-Wings outdoor clash nothing like the last time: DiManno

It was Classic Rock hockey.Reel-to-reel and end-to-end, in sub-zero temperatures, unfolding before a jumbo crowd — Bruce Springsteen stadium-concert proportions — with its collective breath literally hanging in air that felt like cut glass. A winter wonderland, picture-postcard pretty. Fat snowflakes falling, players vivid in jerseys blue and red against the backdrop of pristine white, balaclavas protecting rosy cheeks from on-ice wind sheer.And a chest-beating 3-2 shootout win — Tyler Bozak the hero — for the Leafs over the Red Wings, for Randy Carlyle over that tiresome guru-coach Mike Babcock.Who could have imagined how the hockey universe would be tilted just three years later. And is it silly to feel at least a little nostalgic about events from Jan. 1, 2014?The far greater distant past — centenary season of the National Hockey League, 100th anniversary of the Leafs — is being celebrated this weekend, its marquee event the New Year’s Day Centennial Classic game between Original Six Toronto and Detroit. Carlyle and just about the entire Leaf lineup present last time around are now gone, including the captain, Dion Phaneuf, whose enriching contract extension with Toronto was announced with much fanfare on the same date, just prior to the game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, by GM Dave Nonis — also passim and passim.Article Continued BelowBabcock, our resident hockey genius these days, is behind the Leaf bench. Iconic Red Wing alum Brendan Shanahan is the Leafs’ president. And two storied franchises appear headed in different directions — Toronto on the buoyant upswing, Detroit on the downward slide.“This is a special one, our 100th-year anniversary in the NHL and our team getting better,” said Babcock, still savouring his club’s 3-2 overtime victory in Tampa on Thursday evening — a 4-0 road trip bookending the Christmas break — and fifth consecutive win away from the Air Canada Centre, a high-water mark under the Babcock regime.A dandy way to see out the old year and ring in the new, with the players given Friday off to enjoy a sneak preview family outing day at rink-converted BMO Field, which the league insists on calling Exhibition Field (commercial branding clash) although there’s no such place.

