Leafs wont overlook anything in draft, including the overlooked

CHICAGO—While Friday’s first round of the NHL draft was a made-for-TV-event for stars in the making, it is Saturday — rounds two to seven — where the real team building is done.Anyone can pick Nolan Patrick or Nico Hischier. Fewer can find those gems later on. The Leafs are good at it, and getting better with assistant GM Mark Hunter at the forefront of setting trends.In his first year running the Leafs, he chose all 18-year-olds, largely on skill and speed. Last year, Hunter bucked tradition and drafted older players in the later rounds and the hockey world took notice.“Why draft an 18-year-old?” says North American Central Scouting director Mark Seidel about the late rounds. “You’ve had a chance to watch a kid at 19 or 20. He’s now had an extra year or two to develop, and he’s gotten better, trending in the right direction.“Let’s face it, at 18 it’s a crapshoot.”Article Continued BelowThe draft is open to any player who will be 18 by Sept. 15 of that draft year, as well as older players skipped in their first year of eligibility.Scouts have long opined they wished that the draft started at age 19, or even 20, as it did prior to 1979. At the same time, teams have traditionally stayed away from 19- and 20-year-olds, preferring 18-year-olds for a variety of reasons.Part of it is job security. If an 18-year-old fails to pan out, the hockey world shrugs.