Leafs world junior act tough one to follow

As far as the world junior championship goes, the Toronto Maple Leafs may never have another one quite as big as last year’s in Helsinki.For the Leafs this time, it’s goalie Joseph Woll (Boston College) and forward Jeremy Bracco (Kitchener Rangers) on the American team, forward Martins Dzierkals (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies) with Latvia, forward Carl Grundstrom (Frolunda HC) for Sweden and forward Nikita Korostelyov (Sarnia Sting) for Russia.“You want to see your players be the best player on his team,” said Maple Leafs assistant GM Mark Hunter, responsible for drafting those five players. “The tournament is a higher calibre than junior and college.”Last year, Leafs prospects pretty much stole the show:Kasperi Kapanen scored the golden goal in overtime in his Finnish homeland, beating the hated Russians. Article Continued BelowWilliam Nylander suffered a concussion in the first game, taking Sweden’s hopes with him to the infirmary.Mitch Marner worked his magic for Team Canada.Dmytro Timashov (Sweden) and Travis Dermott (Canada) did what they could for their teams.

