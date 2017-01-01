Leafs young and old bond before outdoor battle

It was a day to feel like a kid again.Even if you were still a kid.Every Maple Leaf who practised at BMO Field on Saturday morning, in advance of Sunday’s Centennial Classic against the Detroit Red Wings, was in autograph mode after.Thanks to a dressing room set-up where management had current players sitting beside legends, Leafs such as rookie Connor Brown could easily approach a hall of famer like Darryl Sittler for a signature.“It’s so special,” Brown said. “When you get an opportunity like that, you jump on it. I think this was a cool thing to do.”Article Continued BelowThe Leafs’ alumni were suiting up for a noon-hour game against their Red Wings counterparts, creating a mixed zone of Leafs young and old. The rookie-loaded Leafs collected as many of the legends’ signatures as they could on sticks.Leafs president Brendan Shanahan, a former Wing who suited up for Detroit on Saturday, said the seating arrangements were mapped out with a purpose. For instance, rookie Mitch Marner was beside Doug Gilmour, building on the mutual respect they developed — Marner skating for the London Knights, Gilmour as GM of the Kingston Frontenacs — in the OHL the past three years. Morgan Rielly was parked with hall of fame defenceman Borje Salming. Similar matches were made with former Leaf fan favourites Gary Roberts, Darcy Tucker, Lanny McDonald, Dave (Tiger) Williams, Tie Domi, Felix Potvin, Mike Palmateer and more.The magic of the idea wasn’t lost on the alumni.

