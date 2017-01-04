WASHINGTON—The last time the Maple Leafs won six games in a row was just over two years ago — Dec. 6 to 16, 2014.Fantasizing about first place in the Eastern Conference, and hardly much of an imaginary stretch either. Leading the league in goal production. Everything coming up roses and daffodils for a team actually living in the analytics Bermuda Triangle — unsustainable. Winning in spite of itself.Three weeks later, following a skid of seven losses in 10 games, coach Randy Carlyle was gassed.And, blurring fast-forward, here we are.Six game win streaks can be deceiving. I’m just sayin’.Article Continued BelowThe Leafs didn’t make it that far this time, halted rudely at five in a 6-5 loss to Washington, the shiv slipped between the overtime ribs by Alex Ovechkin.Twenty-two seconds into OT.So, a point to go on with, but not a point to be that proud of.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx