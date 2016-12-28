LeBron James named AP Male Athlete of the Year

CLEVELAND—LeBron James was jolted forward when the massive crowd swelled from the sidewalks and into Cleveland’s streets, surrounding the convertible that he and his family were riding in. This wasn’t supposed to happen.James looked at his wife, Savannah, their baby daughter and two sons and feared for their safety.“We were kind of afraid for a second,” James said.Then relieved.Scanning the crowd, James spotted people dangling from lamp posts and traffic lights, even a few straddling window ledges to get a glimpse of the champion Cavaliers, who were being honoured with a once-in-a-generation downtown parade after their comeback in the NBA Finals. Article Continued BelowJames was awestruck, and any concerns quickly melted away when he looked at the spectators’ faces and saw only smiles, laughter and tears of joy.“Everybody was just rejoicing in grace and happiness,” James said, fondly reflecting on the picture-perfect day in June when Cleveland was transformed into a giant block party. “It was more than I could have ever imagined. It was unforgettable, unbelievable.”

