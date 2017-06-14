Legendary CFL coach Don Matthews dead at age 77

They called him “The Don,” and with good reason.A larger-than-life character with a sharp wit who thrived in the spotlight, Don Matthews took wicked pleasure in keeping people around him on edge with his abrasive, no-nonsense style.The Hall of Famer, who died Wednesday at the age of 77, was one of the most prolific coaches in CFL history with 231 wins and 10 Grey Cups on his resume.But he was also a controversial figure who had a high-risk, high-reward philosophy.Players traditionally loved suiting up for him because of his reputation for creating a winning atmosphere and protecting his athletes. During the regular season, Matthews’ teams rarely hit during practice and he routinely allowed his players to participate in creating the weekly game plan.Article Continued BelowYet he maintained his distance. While known for being a “player’s coach,” he could also be ruthless when it came to making tough personnel decisions and he wasn’t afraid to bench a veteran or cut him outright if he wasn’t producing.“It’s that balance and to do that you must be brilliant,” said running back/slotback Mike (Pinball) Clemons, who won two Grey Cups over three seasons playing for Matthews in Toronto. “Some people try to be a player’s coach but they let it go too far and the players run the roost.“He was a player’s coach but he was also the boss and everybody knew that.”