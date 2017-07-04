Lew MacKenzie Grand Marshal for sports car Grand Prix

To start this week’s Monday roundup which, because of the holiday, is being pujblished on Tuesday, here’s a great piece of news. Canadian Tire Motorsport Park has announced that Major-General (Ret’d) Lewis MacKenzie will be Grand Marshal for the Mobile 1 Sports Car Grand Prix being held at the circuit north of Bowmanville this coming weekend. MacKenzie, as well as being a Top Soldier, has continued to compete in grassroots F1600 racing during his retirement. It was recently announced that he will be inducted into the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame at a ceremony in October.CTMP will host Canada’s biggest sports-car racing weekend starting Friday (Thursday for camping and move-in; Friday for on-track activity) and running through next Sunday when the headline race, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will go to the post. Also on tap will be the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge, the IMSA Prototype Lites presented by Mazda and the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Canada presented by Yokohama.Article Continued BelowTake note: Because of the Great God Television, the two-hour, 45-minute timed main event will start at noon Sunday. Don’t dawdle and show up for 1 or 2 p.m. because you’ll be late and will miss most of the race.The IMSA cars and drivers spent this past weekend at Watkins Glen, N.Y., warming up and practicing for their appearance at CTMP. In the feature race there, the Sahlen’s Six Hours at The Glen, Joao Barbosa, Christian Fittipaldi and Flilpe Albuquerque drove a Cadillac to victory in the Prototype class. Their win stopped a streak of five consecutive victories by fellow Cadillac drivers Jordan and Ricky Taylor. The margin of victory was 1.183 seconds – pretty tight after six hours of battle.