Lewis Hamilton leads in both practice sessions ahead of Austrian Grand Prix

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA—Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time in both practice sessions for the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday.The British driver was 0.147 seconds faster than championship leader Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari in the afternoon, having been 0.19 ahead of Max Verstappen's Red Bull in the morning.Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas was third best in both sessions, but went off track three times.The only glitch for Hamilton, meanwhile, was to come in to the pits briefly for a spark plug change in P2."I still have the issues with power," Hamilton said near the end of the session. "Something doesn't feel right."That may give Mercedes pause for thought heading into Saturday's final practice and qualifying.The Spielberg track, nestled amid rolling hills and forests under the imposing Styrian Alps, was slippery and caused problems on Turns 1, 6 and 7.