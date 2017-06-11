Lewis Hamilton takes the pole for Canadian Grand Prix

MONTREAL—It was a day of blazing speeds and raw emotions Saturday as the field was set for Sunday’s 50th anniversary Grand Prix du Canada with five-time race winner Lewis Hamilton on pole and his archrival, Sebastian Vettel, right beside him on the front row of the 10-row grid.Hamilton, who won his sixth pole in Canada and his fourth of the 2017 season, flashed around the 4.361-kilometre Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in a track-record time of one minute, 11.459 seconds. The pole time for the race a year ago, also set by Hamilton, was 1:12:812.The first six qualifiers for Sunday afternoon’s race all beat last year’s record.Read more:Williams F1 rookie Lance Stroll anxious for first Canadian Grand PrixArticle Continued BelowThe Canadian Grand Prix has its own, unique storyFour-time world champion Vettel, driving for Ferrari, gave it the old college try but bobbled slightly on his final flying lap and wound up just a tick behind Hamilton with a time of 1:11:789. Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, was third fastest (1:12:177) and Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari turned in a time of 1:12:252.Canadian Lance Stroll failed to qualify well and will start 17th in the 20-car field Sunday afternoon.