Lexi Thompson overtakes Brooke Henderson for Meijer lead

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH.—Brooke Henderson wasn't complaining about her position on the leaderboard after dropping down into a tie for second place at the Meijer LPGA Classic on Saturday.The 19-year-old Canadian prefers a bit of a chase on the final day."It's actually probably a little bit easier going into Sunday being one shot back," Henderson said. "It's been a packed leaderboard since the very first shot on the first hole. I think anybody could really win this thing."There's like a million names within the top 10, so hopefully I can just get out front early and just keep it there."The Smiths Falls, Ont., native was the leader after each of the first two rounds but had a 67 in the third to drop into a tie for second with Lee-Anne Pace (61), Sung Hyun Park (62) and Jenny Shin (63) at 14 under.Lexi Thompson shot a 64 on the Blythefield layout reduced to a par of 69 because of flooding, giving her a one-stroke lead.The fifth hole was played as a 111-yard par 3 instead of a par 5 because of the flooding from overnight rain.Coming off a playoff loss to Ariya Jutanugarn last week at the Manulife Classic in Cambridge, Ont., Thompson had six birdies — four on the back nine — and a bogey to reach 15-under 196.