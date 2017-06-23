Lionel Messi offers to pay $740,000 to avoid 21-month jail sentence

BARCELONA, SPAIN—Lionel Messi has offered to pay an additional fine of $740,000 to ensure he avoids a 21-month prison sentence for tax fraud that a judge is expected to suspend, a Spanish state prosecutor said Friday.State prosecutor Isabel Lopez Riera told The Associated Press the fine-for-time deal was presented by Messi’s lawyers to the judge who will rule on whether to suspend Messi’s sentence — as is widely expected. Lopez Riera said she has told the judge that her office is not opposed to the deal.Lopez Riera said Messi’s lawyers have made a similar offer for the Barcelona player’s father, Jorge Horacio Messi. He is offering to pay $533,000 to avoid his 15-month sentence for helping his son cheat on his taxes.Read more: Lionel Messi loses Supreme Court appeal over tax-fraud conviction in SpainArticle Continued BelowSpanish state prosecutor accuses ex-Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho of tax fraudReal Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo hit with tax fraud chargesIn Spain, prison sentences under 24 months for first-time offenders can be suspended by a judge.