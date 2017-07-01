Lions pull away late to hand Argos first loss

It was a gorgeous evening to be outside and watch football, and those that showed up seemed to enjoy the see-saw battle between the Toronto Argonauts and B.C. Lions where offence, defence and special teams each had their time to shine.But it was only post-game fireworks that gave fans a reason go home happy after the Lions prevailed 28-15 Friday night, pulling away with two fourth-quarter touchdowns engineered by B.C. quarterback Jonathan Jennings, a 24-year-old whose star is rising in the CFL. The Argos dropped to 1-1 despite a solid performance by Toronto’s Ricky Ray, who completed 29 of 44 passes for 322 yards, including one touchdown. “We just didn’t do a good job of having a lot of positive plays out there, we had a lot of negative plays. Incompletions. Loss of yardage. It just made it tough on us all night,” Ray said. “They did a good job, kept me off balance. We made too many mistakes.”Ray’s fumble, on a desperation run with 1:09 remaining, ensured the B.C. win. It’s hoped Ray’s steady arm and veteran presence will help the team rebound from a disastrous 2016. Article Continued BelowBut if the Argos remain a work in progress on the field, their work off the field — exciting the city and becoming relevant — remains titanic in proportion. It was another low turnout at BMO Field, the place that was supposed to save the Argonauts, not raise further questions about the vitality of a franchise that has been around for 144 of Canada’s 150 years.With 16 Grey Cup banners flapping over the south stands — reminders of more glorious times — there were fewer folks this week (11,219) than last week’s home opener (13,583). It was believed to be the lowest home Toronto crowd on record since 11,021 watched the Argonauts in 2003 in Week 9, according to CFLdb.ca. Attendance this low is comparable only to much earlier days of Canadian football when crowds of 8,000 to 12,000 were common in the 1940s and early 1950s.