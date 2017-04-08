Liriano rocked in Jays loss to Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA.—Francisco Liriano made his first start of the regular season after what might have been the best spring of his career. Jays manager John Gibbons had said he didn’t know how the left-hander could look any better than he did in Grapefruit League action. Then Friday night came, and things couldn’t have gone much worse.Liriano lasted just a third of an inning in a 10-8 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, the shortest outing of the 33-year-old’s career: 35 pitches, just 13 for strikes, and five earned runs on a homer, double and four walks.“One of those games where you don’t even know what you’re doing,” Liriano said post-game.Article Continued BelowIn the end, he wasn’t tagged with the loss, though, on a wild night at Tropicana Field. One night after recording their first victory of the young season in the Tampa series opener, at least the Jays’ offence was humming. Troy Tulowitzki snapped out of an 0-for-13 slump with a two-run double in the first inning and the visitors managed 10 hits in all.Tampa struck quickly off Liriano — with Jarrod Saltalamacchia catching, giving regular starter Russell Martin a break — in the bottom half of the first.