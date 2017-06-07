Liriano takes to mound as Jays look to avoid sweep by As

OAKLAND, CALIF. — Francisco Liriano will get his second start since coming back from injury here Wednesday afternoon as the Toronto Blue Jays look to avoid being swept by the Oakland Athletics. The 33-year-old left-hander, who spent more than three weeks on the disabled list in May with shoulder inflammation, pitched five innings in his return last Friday, a 7-5 win over the New York Yankees. He allowed two runs off four hits, while striking out five. Manager John Gibbons hopes to see more of the same as the Blue Jays search for their first win since Sunday. “Really we were trying to build him up, but he’s good now,” Gibbons said. “Lirry, he’s been good for us, too. He feels healthy, so kind of like what we’ve been doing with (lefty J.A.) Happ, trying to build him up and then there’s nothing to worry about.” Liriano threw 81 pitches against the Yankees last week. On Wednesday, he’s expected to be given free rein to climb to a 90-100 count.Article Continued Below“Last time we didn’t take him out because of pitches,” Gibbons said. “He was getting towards the end, then base hit, homer, figured it was time. He could have gone one more. He’s strong. He’s a big, strong dude.”Liriano (3-2) will face off against righty Jharel Cotton (3-6). First pitch is at 3:35 p.m. ET.CATCHER COMEBACK: Russell Martin missed three games last weekend with a sore neck, but his omission from the lineup in Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to the A’s wasn’t related.