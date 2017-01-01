Losing hurts, but Canadas world junior quest has just begun: Arthur

If you were looking for the little moments that told you everything maybe it was Pierre-Luc Dubois, a No. 3 pick who was expected to be a big part of Team Canada, sliding a puck into the American net well after the whistle. Canada was down 3-1 by then, and had 3:41 left to change it, but had come up empty. Dubois got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and that was basically the end of the hope on a boneheaded, frustrated play. It was that kind of day.Or maybe it was after the U.S. made it 1-0 on an easy early power-play goal and Canada, as is our custom, spent the next shift making a point of finishing its checks, until fleet-skating defenceman Philippe Myers was too late and caught an American’s knee, and watched from the box as Jordan Greenway scored on another power play to make it 2-0. Or maybe it was when the “WE GET HEALTH CARE” chant started in the upper deck, begun by some Canadian bro-sers, of course — hoser bros, which will be the name of a T-shirt company within minutes — with Canada down 2-0 early in the second, and the realization that the Americans were pretty good starting to kick in. The chant rose and, somewhat ironically, died.The moments added up to a 3-1 loss for Canada in the final game before the elimination games start. Canada could afford to lose this game; as winger Tyson Jost put it, “It’s frustrating, but they didn’t win gold or anything like that, and we didn’t lose gold. There wasn’t a medal handed out tonight, and that’s the way you have to look at it. They haven’t won anything yet, and neither have we.”But the question is whether we saw canaries in Canada’s coal mine, with the quarter-finals starting Monday night in Toronto and Montreal. Special teams gave the Americans the lead, and cut that lead in half for Canada. Better discipline or goaltending could help negate that. But Canada couldn’t make up the difference, no matter how they tried.Article Continued Below“It’s better to get a loss now than in the next couple days,” said Canadian captain Dylan Strome, who was robbed of a goal in the second when American winger Colin White slid to block it from an empty net. “It’s going to be a battle. We’ve got to grind, and get back to making stuff happen at five-on-five. We don’t make enough happen right now.”“It’s no secret: we haven’t been the best five-on-five team the whole tournament. I think we’ve got to find a way to create more. We’ve kind of been surviving on our power play, and tonight our power play wasn’t quite clicking at 100 per cent, so we’ve got to find a way . . . I don’t think we’ve been fully in sync.”Despite that, you could point to Strome’s chance in the second period, or Michael McLeod’s clever two-on-one pass to Dillon Dube, who swung too late with 15 minutes left in the game, and who smashed his stick after the miss. Canada put together some dominant offensive-zone shifts, long heavy cycles, but didn’t dent the scoreboard with them. In hockey, one play that flips can change the way the game is played.

