SALT LAKE CITY—Kyle Lowry took advantage of a depleted Utah guard corps by scoring a season-high 36 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter, to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 104-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night.Lowry was nearly unstoppable as he pulled up for three-pointers and drove the lane, unfazed by the lurking Rudy Gobert. The point guard shot 9 for 10 in the final quarter, helping the Raptors set a franchise record with six straight wins on the road.The Jazz led 84-83 with the crowd in full throat before Lowry — who left briefly for stitches in the third quarter after colliding with Gordon Hayward — took over the game with dazzling drives and high-arcing jumpers.DeMar DeRozan, who finished with 24 points, regained his composure after a cold shooting stretch and a flagrant foul to make two key baskets as the Raptors topped the century mark for the 16th straight game, one behind Houston’s league-leading 17.Hayward led Utah with 23 points, Trey Lyles had 19 and Shelvin Mack added 17 for the Jazz, who have dropped three straight after winning seven of eight.Article Continued BelowDeRozan had missed five closely contested jumpers in the third quarter and his frustration was showing as he glared at officials. With 38 seconds left in the quarter, DeRozan plowed unabated into Lyles when he wasn’t looking and received a Flagrant 1 foul.Lyles made one free throw and then Joe Johnson made a three-pointer to give the Jazz a 74-71 lead, their first since early in the second quarter. Lyles had eight points in the 14-1 run that turned the tables.The Raptors, who shot 53 per cent, have won seven of their last eight games.

