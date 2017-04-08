The points, assists and rebounds provide tangible proof of Kyle Lowry’s importance to the Toronto Raptors and undeniably show what a vital member of the team he is.But go beyond them to find his real impact, and to see how his mere presence tends to elevate those around him.The intensity, the intelligence, the speed with which he makes decisions are just as important most nights as shots made and assists doled out.“Defensively, just having his mind and body out there does a lot,” DeMar DeRozan said of Lowry after the Raptors wrapped up the home portion of their regular season by subduing the Miami Heat at the Air Canada Centre on Friday night. “A lot of times, Kyle don’t have to get it going scoring-wise to will us to a victory. That’s the great thing about him.”After a storybook return Wednesday in Detroit — 27 points, 10 assists, the biggest comeback of the season in a victory — Lowry had a predictable offensive swoon against the Heat. Facing a tenacious defence and still rounding into game shape, Lowry was 5-for-14 from the field and missed four of the five three-pointers he attempted.Article Continued BelowBig whoop, said coach Dwane Casey.“The young man’s been out for how long? I thought he played well compared to how long he’s been out,” the coach said. “We’ve got to cut him some slack from that standpoint because he’s been out so long. . . . It will take him a couple of games to get back in the groove. I think we were spoiled in the Detroit game.”But the groove went beyond shots. The Raptors won the game, Lowry was orchestrating things for the entire fourth quarter and his impact was considerable.