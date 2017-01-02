Lowrys season best sparks Raptors past Lakers

LOS ANGELES—Mixing and matching front-court combinations was wonderful to watch, but it was the essence of the Toronto Raptors that made them win here Sunday night.Jakob Poeltl and Lucas Nogueira, the final and most effective twosome coach Dwane Casey struck upon, helped to dominate the start of the fourth quarter, while Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan provided their usual all-star play.Lowry finished with a season-high 41 points — including six three-pointers from all spots on the floor — and DeRozan had 31 in the first three quarters as the Raptors snapped a two-game losing streak with a 123-114 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center.Lowry racked up 12 points in the first six minutes of the fourth quarter — three three-pointers included in the run — and grabbed a key offensive rebound to set up a game-sealing Terrence Ross three with about 90 seconds remaining.Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto, while Pascal Siakam hauled in 10 rebounds to offset excellent offensive nights from Nick Young (26 points) and D’Angelo Russell (28).Article Continued BelowPlaying without workhorse forward Patrick Patterson, who is day-to-day with a strained left knee suffered Friday in Phoenix, the Raptors used a variety of different combinations up front.Nogueira was the first big man off the bench, replacing Siakam for a few minutes alongside Valanciunas. DeMarre Carroll joined Nogueira for a couple of first-quarter minutes until he picked up his second personal foul and Norm Powell got the call. Casey went with an all-thin front line of Nogueira and Siakam for a few minutes, searching for some effective mix that would help ease the absence of Patterson.However, nothing he came up with gave the Raptors offence what it needed. There is no three-point shooting big man on the roster as effective as Patterson is.

