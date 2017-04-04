Major League Baseball opening day: theres nothing like it

Sandy Koufax sitting in the sun at Dodger Stadium, Mike Piazza in the seats at Citi Field. An echo of Vin Scully, warm thoughts about Big Papi and a tribute to Yordano Ventura.Opening Day, Part II, began Monday with baseball remembering its past.Plus some hijinks: Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey was swiped by Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski in front of a rollicking crowd at Fenway Park. Brady got even, in a hurry — he tracked down the big tight end in the outfield and tackled him.“That was awesome seeing those guys out there,” said Red Sox rookie Andrew Benintendi, who played the David Ortiz role by homering in Boston’s 5-3 win against Pittsburgh.READ MORE:Article Continued BelowJosh Donaldson sees better Jays aheadBautista is still the straw that stirs the Jays: DiMannoA day after there were three games in the majors, including the World Series champion Chicago Cubs losing in the bottom of the ninth at St. Louis, everyone else was scheduled to play.