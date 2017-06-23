Maple Leafs draft night crystal ball gazing

CHICAGO—It promises to be a volatile NHL draft, with the guesswork starting from the third pick on. It’s deep with quality players who are nonetheless difficult to project. One team’s first-rounder could be another team’s third-rounder. Gems will be found late. This is good news for teams such as the Maple Leafs, picking 17th in Friday night’s first round. Here’s an idea of who the Leafs might be interested in, according to independent pro scouts Mark Seidel of North American Central Scouting and Ryan Wagman of McKeen’s Hockey:Kailer Yamamoto, RWSpokane (WHL)Hometown: Spokane, WashVitals: Five-foot-eight, 146 poundsArticle Continued BelowRanking: No. 17 North American skater by NHL Central ScoutingUndersized, but favourably compared to Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane and Rangers’ Mats Zuccarello . . . Racked up 42 goals, 57 assists for Spokane. . . . McKeen’s has him 24th overall. … Invited to USA Hockey Summer Showcase, vying for a spot on the world junior team.Seidel says . . . “Fits that mould of high-end skill, puck possession. Makes plays. Not afraid. Not the biggest kid in the world, but he plays hard and puts up points. When you’re picking where they are, you’re starting to think if you can get one of the most skilled guys in the draft. It’s just his size that hurts him. They weren’t afraid of (Mitch) Marner’s size.”