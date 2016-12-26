Maple Leafs Nazem Kadri gets noticed for strong two-way play

The Maple Leafs’ Nazem Kadri has rarely ranked in voting for any of the NHL’s individual awards through his eight seasons in the league.But back in 2012-13, when he was still considered a rush-style player, he finished 38th in the voting for the Frank J. Selke Trophy, awarded annually to the league’s top defensive player.Today, with Kadri getting attention for his improved two-way play, the chances are good he will finish much higher in Selke voting when it’s decided on at the end of the regular season.More than ever, the Leafs centre has embraced the defensive side of his game; part of the narrative there has been rooted in Leafs coach Mike Babcock and president Brendan Shanahan, who challenged him more than a year ago to raise the level of his game.That meant more compete, more attention to his body and skating, and more focus on cleaning up his individual play and commitment to the defensive side of the game.Article Continued BelowThose demands also became central to an organization that was changing direction and focusing on a more youthful roster. Against that backdrop, Kadri was about to assume a role as the team’s top centre, and he needed to provide leadership amidst a roster icing seven rookies on a regular basis.While the same demands were also pinned on Tyler Bozak and Auston Matthews, it was Kadri who was best-suited to handling regular assignments against the opposition’s best forwards.And this is where Kadri has excelled so far this season. While he hasn’t been as dominating as some of the recent Selke winners — players like Anze Kopitar and Patrice Bergeron — Kadri’s performance and analytics against top opposition ranks in the top 10 or better among NHL forwards.

