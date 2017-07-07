Maple Leafs prospect Dominic Toninato to become free agent

Maple Leafs prospect Dominic Toninato will become a free agent Aug. 15 after the team declined to offer him an NHL entry-level deal.Toninato, a 23-year-old centre drafted in 2012, declined the team’s offer of an entry-level deal last year, choosing instead to finish his four-year degree at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.His agent, Neil Sheehy, said Toninato wanted to sign with the Leafs but GM Lou Lamoriello was only offering an AHL contract with the Marlies.“It’s not that he doesn’t want to sign with the Leafs, but he didn’t get that option,” said Sheehy. “There’s no other choice but to become a free agent on Aug. 15.”Toninato thanked the Leafs for the time they invested in him, adding: Article Continued Below“With that being said, I’m excited to see where my future takes me.”Had Toninato signed with the Leafs last year, he most likely would have played for the Marlies and he’d be considered one of the 50 professional contracts NHL teams are allowed. But he would not have finished school.“He likes Toronto and would have signed with Toronto,” said Sheehy. “But they were not able to do anything. We want people to know he is going to be a free agent.”