Maple Leafs prospect Martins Dzierkals soaking up atmosphere at world juniors

Martins Dzierkals wants to hear some noise, and the Maple Leafs’ prospect will likely get it when Latvia faces Canada on Thursday at the Air Canada Centre at the world juniors.With their drums and chants, Latvian fans tend to be the loudest at international hockey events.“People love hockey in Latvia, and no matter what, even if we’re losing, they’re cheering for our team,” said Dzierkals. “They’re really loud, and I bet when we play against Canada the rink is going to be full and the crowd is going to be amazing. “It’s fun to play hockey when there are a lot of people watching. It gets us moving.”Latvia will be huge underdogs against Canada. Avoiding relegation will be as much of a victory for Latvia as winning gold will be for Canada.Article Continued BelowFor Dzierkals, there’ll be a game-within-the-game as he faces off against his Rouyn-Noranda Huskies teammates on Team Canada — defencemen Philippe Myers and Jeremy Lauzon. He hopes the Huskies, and all of Rouyn, will be able to watch on Thursday.“For sure, three guys from Rouyn? It’s going to be a fun game against each other.”

