Maple Leafs return to Stanley Cup playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs, behind the youthful force of their record-smashing rookies, are returning to the Stanley Cup playoffs.The blue and white punched their ticket with a 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night before a roaring sellout crowd at the Air Canada Centre.It marks the Leafs' first playoff appearance since the strike-shortened 2012-13 campaign — when their run ended with a crushing Game 7 loss to the Bruins in Boston — and their first in a full season since Mats Sundin led them to the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2004.The Stanley Cup playoffs start on Wednesday, but the Leafs might not open their best-of-seven series until the following day. Two Eastern series were already set, with the Montreal Canadiens taking on the New York Rangers and the Penguins set to face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Leafs close out the regular season at home to the Blue Jackets on Sunday night.