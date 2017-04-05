Maple Leafs schooled by Washington Capitals on elite-level hockey

This was a night where close wasn’t good enough.Not against the Washington Capitals.With a chance to clinch a playoff berth, the Leafs couldn’t muster much offence against a powerhouse Capitals team that taught them a lesson about elite level hockey in a 4-1 win at the Air Canada Centre.Tyler Bozak — with a point-blank chance during a second-period power play — accounted for the Leafs’ solitary solid chance to get back into a game where the Capitals dominated puck possession and physical play.READ MORE:Article Continued BelowRebellious Ovechkin’s Caps postpone Leafs’ party: ArthurCapitals coach Barry Trotz likens young Leafs to Gretzky-era OilersThey wouldn’t generate another until there were just 68 seconds left in the game. Mitch Marner scored on the power play for his 19th goal of the season, but that was as good as it would get for Toronto.