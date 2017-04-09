Marathon Investigator tracks down cheaters

Derek Murphy’s first attempt at 42.2 kilometres was his proudest — he went from not being able to run at all, to running a marathon — and the second was his fastest, crossing the line in a little over five hours.That’s not fast, but like many recreational runners who balance training with work, life and injuries, he was happy just to finish the race.That was a decade ago. Today, Murphy is catching up to runners who are posting three-hour marathon times.He isn’t doing it on the road in his running shoes, but from his living room in the suburbs of Cincinnati with his laptop, after his kids have gone to bed.Murphy, a business analyst by day for an Ohio-based company that makes compressors and power tools, is increasingly known in running circles as the Marathon Investigator.Article Continued BelowHe uses data skills, help from a few computer programmers and tips from runners to hunt down cheaters. If he thinks the cheating is egregious enough, he exposes them publicly.And that’s not without some controversy: the line between holding people to account for wrongdoings and public shaming can be hard to define, let alone maintain.