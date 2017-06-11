Mariners Paxton brings back bad memory for Jays

SEATTLE—It isn’t hard to figure out where James Paxton got his nickname: The Big Maple.The six-foot-four, 235-pound left-hander from Ladner, B.C., has a large tattoo of — what else? — a maple leaf on his right forearm.The moniker has caught on with fans as the Canuck navigates a breakout season with the Seattle Mariners, though Paxton said it isn’t a thing in the clubhouse just yet. “I kind of brought it on myself, didn’t I?” Paxton said with a laugh on Saturday afternoon, a day before he takes the mound in the finale of a three-game series against the Blue Jays at Safeco Field.It will be a uniquely Canadian day, with Paxton on the mound against his home country’s only major-league team, in front of a crowd packed with fans from north of the border.Article Continued BelowIf things had played out differently, Paxton could have been on the mound in Blue Jays’ royal blue instead of Mariners’ navy. The Jays drafted him 37th overall in the 2009. He was the only player picked in the top 100 who didn’t sign. Instead, he returned to the University of Kentucky, only to be ruled ineligible by the NCAA after then Jays president Paul Beeston told reporters that negotiations with the prospect collapsed because he had to deal with agent Scott Boras — who now represent Toronto’s Aaron Sanchez — rather than directly with Paxton’s family.