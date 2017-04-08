Mark Bloom faces Toronto FC for first time with Atlanta United

Mark Bloom circled the date on his calendar as soon as the MLS schedule came out.The former Toronto FC defender returns to BMO Field on Saturday, this time as a member of expansion Atlanta United.“I kind of left in a hurry so it will be nice to come back and see everybody once again in not such a rushed state,” said Bloom. “(I’m) looking forward to the experience . . . I’m excited.”Bloom’s four-year stint in Toronto ended abruptly in December when TFC traded him to Atlanta to get starting goalkeeper Clint Irwin back after the Georgia team took him in the expansion draft.READ MORE:Article Continued BelowFive key Toronto FC games to watch this seasonGet to know TFC’s newest playersAtlanta (2-1-1) is actually above Toronto (1-0-3) in the standings despite the fact that Toronto is one of only three unbeaten teams in the league, along with FC Dallas and Sporting Kansas City.