Masters comeback for the ages in play for Spieth: Feschuk

AUGUSTA, GA.—To give you an idea of Jordan Spieth’s towering reputation for rare expertise around Augusta National Golf Club, consider the betting odds at the 81st Masters.It was mid-afternoon Saturday, around the time Spieth was making the turn in the tournament’s third round, that many online sports books began listing Spieth as the favourite to win 2017’s first golfing major. It didn’t seem to matter to the bookies that Rickie Fowler had begun the day as the favourite, thanks to Fowler’s place in a four-way tie for the lead as play began. It didn’t seem to matter that Spieth had begun the day four shots off the pace.Heck, when the real-time odds at various gambling sites started listing Spieth as the favourite to win the green jacket, Spieth was about to play the ninth hole and still sitting four shots back of leader Charley Hoffman. But that didn’t matter, either.What mattered was as plain as the eye could see. On a fair-weather Saturday, Spieth had arrived on the verdant property with his iron game sharpened and his putter in a groove. And with those weapons working — well, really, who’s going to bet against Jordan Alexander Spieth on a course he treats like a personal home field? As it is, Spieth will begin what promises to be an electric final round two strokes behind co-leaders Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia, who sit at six under par. And, amid a leaderboard packed with marquee names, Fowler will stand a shot off the lead at minus-five. But count yourself as a bold prognosticator if you survey the situation and go against the 23-year-old Spieth. Article Continued BelowThis is the fourth time he’s been here. This is the fourth time he’ll be in contention on Sunday. Tiger Woods didn’t achieve that feat in his first quadrennial here. Neither did Jack Nicklaus. Spieth, on the other hand, has played the Masters three times previously and only been beaten by two men — Danny Willett last year and Bubba Watson in 2014. In between those second-place finishes, he went wire to wire to win the tournament by four shots with a record-tying score of 18 under par in 2015.“Yeah, Jordan obviously has a special relationship with the Masters,” said Rose. “He’s going to feel great about his chances.”Which is not to say there won’t be worthy competitors vying for the green jacket. Rose, the world No. 14 who shot a 67 Saturday, has already won a major at the U.S. Open in 2013, and he played in the final group with Spieth in 2015, finishing tied for second.