Masters could be another Rory good time: Feschuk

AUGUSTA, GA.—Adam Hadwin was looking for an Augusta National practice round on Wednesday morning, and he wanted to get one in early. Midday thunderstorms were in the forecast. The Masters par-three tournament, an annual tradition, was expected to be in jeopardy.So Hadwin, who is from Abbotsford, B.C., and will begin play at his first Masters on Thursday, sidled up to the starter and asked about a pairing. It turned out Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia were fixing to play the back nine around 7:30 a.m. They were happy to be joined by a third.While Hadwin, currently ranked 46th in the world, has earned a modest $5 million (U.S.) in his PGA Tour career — pocket change to his playing partners — the trio had plenty in common. Hadwin got married last week. Garcia, the 37-year-old world No. 11, is engaged to tie the knot in a few months. And McIlroy, the 27-year-old world No. 2, has nuptials planned for later this month."So we were talking about weddings, and talking about wedding rings," said Hadwin, 29. "We were walking up 17 and I was just showing them my ring. And they were talking about what (types of rings) they'd gotten. It was really enjoyable. They're pretty good guys."Good guys at the world's most exclusive golf major. And if Hadwin will be one of the focal points of Canadian interest in the event, McIlroy certainly has a chance to make the Masters a pre-marital highlight. Not that McIlroy was being talked about as the favourite this week — not until Wednesday evening. That's when a statement from the manager of Dustin Johnson, the world's top-ranked player, explained that Johnson spent Wednesday afternoon recovering from the effects of "a serious fall on a staircase at his Augusta rental home." The manager's statement said Johnson "landed very hard on his lower back" and had begun a regimen of anti-inflammatories and ice in the hope he would be ready for his 2:03 p.m. Thursday tee time.The news rendered Johnson, previously the 5-to-1 betting favourite, as a six-foot-five question mark. And it elevated McIlroy, in some eyes, as the player most likely to slip on the green jacket. Gary Player, the three-time Masters champion, said this week that a win for McIlroy would be a "shot in the arm for the world of golf." A title here would make him just the sixth man to win the career Grand Slam. Only Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, and Gene Sarazen have won all four majors. McIlroy's best finish here is fourth, in 2015. Given that Johnson had been attracting so much attention before and after his injury — and given the publicity afforded Jordan Spieth's attempt at bouncing back from his 2016 debacle — McIlroy said the buildup to this year's tournament has been quieter than he might have previously expected.