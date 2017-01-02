Matt Martin playing key leadership role for Maple Leafs young guns

Auston Matthews realized the value of Matt Martin to the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday, even though his own success level reached incredible heights over the past week.There was Matthews, on Monday, reflecting on the Leafs win over Detroit in the Winter Classic, one that capped off three days where the game was celebrated in Toronto. The 19-year-old had scored two key goals in the game, including the overtime winner, and finished practice Monday when news arrived that he’d just been named first star in the NHL’s three stars of the week.Yet, when asked what was the turning point in the Winter Classic game, Matthews didn’t hesitate in his answer.“I think Matt’s fight, for sure,” Matthews said about Matt Martin’s third period scrap, which sparked the Leafs, and was followed by three Toronto goals in a span of 8:11.“No matter what it is — practice, off the ice, games, (Martin) is one of the leaders here.”Article Continued BelowMartin, after his scrap, was thanked by virtually every Leaf on the bench. Matthews leaned in during the post game huddle and thanked Martin himself, saying “you really pumped me up.”Martin went on to little fanfare after the game and over the course of the Winter Classic weekend.As a veteran, he remained at his postgame locker Sunday until every last media type had their time with him, including the ones who didn’t get to him at first, because of the huge scrum around Matthews.

