Matt Murrays struggles put spotlight back on Penguins crease

PITTSBURGH, PA.—For something many in hockey say doesn’t exist, momentum can sure swing the conversation.When the Stanley Cup final left for Nashville last week, the talk was all about Pekka Rinne and whether it was time for head coach Peter Laviolette to pull the veteran goalie and go with backup Juuse Saros.Rinne, after all, had been terrible, allowing eight goals in two games. Read more:Pittsburgh is just two games away from winning Stanley Cup. But so is NashvilleArticle Continued BelowRinne to the rescue for Predators in Game 4: ArthurGretzky shows shifty moves between the lines: ArthurAnd he had been pulled during Game 2.