Matt Ryan leads Falcons over Seahawks

ATLANTA—Matt Ryan hardly resembled a quarterback who can’t win the big games.No, this looked more like an MVP.Returning to the post-season for the first time in four years, Ryan threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Atlanta Falcons past the Seattle Seahawks 36-20 in the divisional round Saturday.The Falcons are headed to the NFC championship game for only the fourth time in their 51-year history, and they’re on quite a roll with Matty Ice at the helm.He finished up to chants of “MVP! MVP! MVP” from a raucous Georgia Dome crowd that gave the Seahawks a dose of what it’s like for opposing teams at CenturyLink Field.Article Continued Below“It was pretty cool considering the circumstances, too, with the game in hand,” Ryan said. “That’s got to be as loud as it’s ever been in here.”Ryan turned in another dynamic performance in the best season of his career, shaking off a 1-4 record in his previous playoff appearances.In an interesting twist, his lone post-season victory before Saturday was a 30-28 thriller over the Seahawks in the divisional round of the 2012 season.

