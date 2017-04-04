Matthews adds a few more records to collection in Leafs win over Sabres

BUFFALO—Auston Matthews joined his Leafs teammates on a bus ride back to Toronto after the team’s 4-1 win here over the Sabres.He needed a truck to trail that bus and carry home all the new rookie records he set Monday night.Toronto scored an important win over a team they lost to last week, a win that brought them into second place in the Atlantic Division and close to clinching at least a wild-card berth in the post-season. In fact, Toronto can clinch a playoff spot if they win at home against Washington Tuesday, and Tampa Bay loses in regulation over Boston.“I didn’t even know that, that shows how much I was looking at it,” Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly said when the clinching scenario was pointed out to him.“We all know what’s at stake, we know how many games are left, and all the good teams are doing the job they have to do. So we just want to finish strong.”Article Continued BelowToronto poured in goals from Leo Komarov, Matthews, and James van Riemsdyk in a 43-second span in the first period to set the tone Monday night. That outburst came within four seconds of the team record for the fastest three goals, 39 seconds, set in 1940. “It was important, especially since we were playing a team (Buffalo) that was playing back-to-back games,” Matthews said as the Leafs improved to 11-2-1 in their past 14 games. “Scoring in a short period of time like that was good for us, obviously. Our focus is on our next game, we want to keep this going.”Nazem Kadri had the other Leafs goal.