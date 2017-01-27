Matthews fits in with NHLs bluebloods

Brendan Shanahan thinks back to the night something finally went right for the Toronto Maple Leafs.The numbers 5-6-8-13 rolled out of a bingo machine last April, securing the club the first overall pick in the National Hockey League draft, and with it, the right to draft Auston Matthews two months later.“I felt really that it was something that Maple Leafs fans deserved,” says Shanahan. “There was this mix of happiness and satisfaction that something like that went their way. “There have been some good things happening to this organization, with Mike Babcock choosing to come here, Lou Lamoriello. We felt good about the young players that had come up at the end of last season before we sent them back to the Marlies for a playoff run. There was a little bit of momentum. “That (lottery win) was a bit of luck and certainly something Leaf fans were waiting for, and hoping for.”Article Continued BelowMatthews, just 19, appears to be exactly the franchise centre the scouts predicted he’d be. He’s not tracking to be there. He is there. And where is he going? The sky may be the limit. Hockey people tend to temper their enthusiasm when talking about young rookies, not willing to put too much pressure on a kid. Still, names like Sidney Crosby, Jonathan Toews, Anze Kopitar and Stanley — as in Stanley Cup — come up when folks talk about Matthews. “He’s not the best offensive player I’ve ever seen come in the league in the last 25 years — I think Crosby or Ovechkin, although he’s right there,” says Brian Lawton, a former No. 1 overall pick turned analyst on NHL Network. “He’s not the best defensive player coming in. I think Patrice Bergeron. But when I think of the two? Crosby and Ovechkin had holes defensively. They were not where he’s at. When I add it all up, he’s the most prepared guy.”