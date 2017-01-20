Max Parrot flies to gold as Canada sweeps snowboard podium

LAAX, SWITZERLAND—Max Parrot brought back one of his signature moves to lead Canada to a podium sweep at a World Cup snowboarding competition Friday.Parrot, of Bromont, Que., captured gold in the men’s slopestyle event while Mark McMorris of Regina won silver and Tyler Nicholson of North Bay, Ont., took bronze. Seven Canadians made the 12-man final.“It’s really amazing to hop on the podium with your friends,” Parrot said. “Canada is doing really well right now. We were seven Canadians out of 12 in the final, which is really crazy.”Parrot won his first slopestyle title of the season with a score of 91.58. With his teammates setting the bar high on their runs, he responded with a backside triple-cork 1,620 — a jump featuring four and a half rotations while flipping off-axis three times — to claim the gold medal.Parrot unleashed the difficult jump to win the first of his two X Games big air titles in 2014, an impressive enough feat that Wired magazine broke down the physics of Parrot’s jump in a 2015 issue.Article Continued BelowHe said he hadn’t done the jump in a while, but he wanted something big on his final run Friday to put the gold medal out of reach.“I think if you don’t take any risks you won’t hop on the podium,” Parrot said. “From a technical point of view, I try to put in a bit of a safety run first that would still put me on the podium, then go all-in on my other runs to make sure I finish first.”McMorris, an Olympic bronze medallist, recorded 88.96 points while Nicholson had 85.51.