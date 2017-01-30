Maxing out Valanciunas tall order for Raptors: Cox

Something has gone stale with the Toronto Raptors.All the forced pre-game tomfoolery on Sunday, the hamming it up for the camera and obvious attempts to look loose and relaxed during the warmup, couldn’t disguise that dynamic.Putting a finger on exactly what has gone off kilter with this team isn’t easy. In many ways, the squad looks on the surface very much the same as it did early in the season when it was playing so well and winning consistently. The primary players are the same. Terrence Ross seems to have stepped forward in a general sense, but looking at his overall numbers, his contributions are pretty much the same. DeMarre Carroll just hasn’t been the player he was in Atlanta and it doesn’t look like he’s going to be, but that’s not new.Earlier in the season, it looked like 2016 draft picks Pascal Siakam and Jakob Poeltl might be useful this season, but only Siakam has been and in limited time. Jared Sullinger is finally healthy and playing, but it’s too early to judge what he may contribute.So yes, there’s a sameness about this team, certainly a sense it hasn’t progressed as a group. Losing all the matchups with Cleveland, Golden State and San Antonio has contributed to that overall perception. Of late, in losing six of seven, including ugly defeats to Philadelphia and to the Magic on Sunday, it appears the Raps have regressed.Article Continued BelowThat stale feeling, of course, can happen to any team in January of a long NBA season. But the presence of Bismack Biyombo on the Orlando bench on Sunday was a reminder of the energy he brought in a backup role last season to the Raptors in the dog days of the campaign. When the team went flat in the second and third quarters against the Magic, players shuttled in and out, but no one supplied a little extra jam or a little extra zip. It was all just kind of blah.By the fourth, it appeared that DeMar DeRozan, back from the injury list for this game, just got tired of waiting and tried to bring the team back by himself, but he wasn’t sharp enough to quite pull it off. In the end, a one-point defeat seemed at odds with what had actually transpired; the Raps were outmanoeuvred and outplayed by a weaker team.Dwane Casey blamed defence, and you could see why on another night of blow-bys and wide-open shooters outside the arc. The efforts of DeRozan and Kyle Lowry are what define the team generally, but Casey’s constant push to have this team become a consistently rugged defensive club hasn’t produced the desired results. Casey’s instructions are being ignored, and now the Raps have fallen to third in the East.