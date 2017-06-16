McGregor camp says Mayweather fight is no sideshow

SINGAPORE—Conor McGregor’s fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Aug. 26 has been described by critics as a novelty and a sideshow, among other things.McGregor’s camp doesn’t care what it’s called, promising only that it’ll be a contest.“Keep doubting us. We love it,” McGregor’s agent, Audie Attar, said in an interview Friday with Sports News Television. “The human element of sport is that anything can happen.”Read more: Conor McGregor faces steep odds against Floyd MayweatherArticle Continued BelowIt is on: Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will fight Aug. 26Mayweather, who retired in 2015 after winning all his 49 professional fights as a boxer, is back in training at age 40 after accepting an offer he couldn’t refuse from the mixed martial arts fighter who has never had a pro boxing fight.“These are two world-class combat sport athletes,” Attar said. “Yes they come from different disciplines. Yes there are going to be different rules, so it’s going to be confined within those set of rules and we understand that. But I don’t think you can take away from (McGregor’s) ability, his power, his reach, his … all these different attributes that I think he will bring to the table.”