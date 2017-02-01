Michael Vick will always be a Falcons fan, he says in letter

ATLANTA—Michael Vick never led the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl.His career with the team ended in disgrace.Yet no one is rooting harder for the Falcons to win their first championship.“A lot of people are surprised when they find out how passionately I’ve been rooting for the Falcons this season,” Vick wrote in a more than 4,300-word letter posted Wednesday on The Players’ Tribune. “They assume that there is some sort of tension between us, some level of bitterness. And even when I tell people that it isn’t the case . . . I have a feeling they may not exactly believe me.”Vick was perhaps the most dynamic player in franchise history, a quarterback who revolutionized the position with both his passing and running skills.Article Continued BelowBut after six years with the Falcons, a stint that included two playoff appearances and one trip to the NFC championship game, Vick was sent to prison in 2007 for running a dogfighting operation. While serving his time, the Falcons drafted Matt Ryan, handed him the starting quarterback job and cut all ties with Vick.In his letter, Vick said he always thought he would get a chance to rejoin the team because of his unique bond with the city.“I wanted to lead the Falcons to the Super Bowl,” he wrote. “In my mind, even from a prison cell, there was at least one thing I hadn’t lost: I was still the Atlanta Falcons quarterback.”