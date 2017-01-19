Midweek Racing Roundup: Canadian Kennington gets a crack at the Daytona 500; Hamilton will be the judge if Bottas stays (or not) at Mercedes; Liberty Media officially owns F1 so the Americanization will begin

Wonderful news to report today. A Canadian is getting a chance to race in February’s 59th Daytona 500.That does not happen very often. Yes, Canadians have raced trucks at Daytona – and J.R. Fitzpatrick had the old SPEED Channel announcing crew on their feet a few years ago when he was challenging for the win – and in other, lesser, cars and series.But to get a crack at the Day-Tona Five-Hunnert just doesn’t happen for Canadians.That’s about to change.It was announced late Wednesday afternoon that two-time NASCAR Canada champion D.J. Kennington of St. Thomas will drive a car entered in the 500 by Gaunt Brothers Racing and sponsored by Castrol (Wakefield Canada) and Lordco Auto Parts of British Columbia. Kennington has extensive experience in trucks and the Xfinity Series cars but has only made one start in the Sprint Cup (now the Monster Energy Cup) and that came last fall at Phoenix.Article Continued BelowAt a media conference in St. Thomas, Kennington joked that if the Daytona classic is known as the Great American Race, his team would be the Great Canadian Invasion. He added that he’s done plenty of drafting and practicing at Daytona and doesn’t anticipate a huge learning curve.Marty Gaunt of Barrie, who heads up Gaunt Brothers Racing, has vast experience in NASCAR and it was a casual conversation that he had with Kernnington that resulted in the decision to take a crack at Daytona. The Gaunt Brothers team plan to run three other restrictor-plate tracks in 2017 but will wait to name a driver or drivers till later.Castrol Sponsorship and Promotions Marketing Manager Natalie Davis said the decision to back the effort was an easy one to make. “We’ve sponsored D.J. since he was 16 (he’s 39 now) and Lordco is one of our most important customers in Western Canada. It’s a wonderful opportunity and co-partnership.”