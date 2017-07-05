Miguel Montero embraces fresh start with Blue Jays: Griffin

NEW YORK—Three years ago, the Blue Jays were interested in signing free-agent catcher Miguel Montero as he prepared to leave the Arizona Diamondbacks.Montero ended up signing a three-year deal with the Cubs and the Jays inked a different free-agent, Russell Martin, to a five-year contract. Now the Jays have both.Mission accomplished, or simply desperate times calling for desperate measures? There’s been a lot of water under the bridge, some of it undrinkable, since the Jays were first interested in Montero. He was once acknowledged as a leader of men and a good defender. There are now doubts on both fronts after he was designated for assignment, allowing seven stolen bases in a game versus the Nats and throwing shade at pitcher Jake Arrieta. He has an 11 per cent caught stealing rate in 2016-17. Thus the leadership and defender doubts.Cubs president Theo Epstein labelled Montero a bad teammate. First baseman Anthony Rizzo called him selfish. Manager Joe Maddon decided Montero had to go because of the impression it gave to younger Cubs teammates.Article Continued BelowThe 34-year-old Montero who spoke to Blue Jays media in the dugout at Yankee Stadium before his first game with his new team did not want to dwell on that past. He said he’s fine with Arrieta and they remain friends. He said he’s fine with Maddon, and is now ready to move on and help the Blue Jays win.“It wasn’t the perfect departure, but it was what it was,” Montero said.“I lived the moment and I really don’t look back at the past right now. It happened already, it’s over. I’m just worried about today. Whatever happened, happened. Time to forget, just looking forward for a new team and do the best.”