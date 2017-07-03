Mike Babcock excited about Leafs additions and the teams depth

It’s not just Patrick Marleau that has Mike Babcock excited, but the five other guys the Maple Leafs have signed as well: Ron Hainsey, Dominic Moore, Miro Aaltonen, Calle Rosen and Andreas Borgman.“I’m thrilled about all the additions,” Babcock said in a phone interview Monday. “That’s six additions we have an opportunity to have on our club that we never had a chance to a year ago. The other thing I like is they obviously think the team is good, or they wouldn’t be coming.“That’s really positive for us.”But Marleau’s signing, and all the other additions also raises the prospect of potential trades. Not counting injured players Joffrey Lupul and Nathan Horton, the Leafs have 15 forwards under contract, and two more — Connor Brown and Zach Hyman — needing deals. And that number doesn’t count Kasperi Kapanen, who looked like he was ready for the NHL this spring, or Aaltonen, the Finnish forward from the KHL who could play for the Marlies. That gets the Leafs to 18 or 19 NHL-calibre forwards, when they really need only 13.Babcock brought up Tyler Bozak, Nazem Kadri, James van Riemsdyk and Leo Komarov.Article Continued Below“They’re real good players,” the coach said. “And two of them or . . . any way you look at it, we can’t all be on the team as we move ahead. It doesn’t work like that. We have to figure out a way when you have opportunities to do what you can.”Most in hockey believe the Leafs will start peddling excess forwards for help on the blue line.Trades of course are not the coach’s business. Babcock needs to think about getting the most out of the lineup. With that in mind, he canvassed his coaches to see what line combinations and defensive pairings they’d put together.