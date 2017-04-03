Mike Weir still chasing the dream at Augusta: Feschuk

AUGUSTA, GA.—It looked like an idyllic picture of an athletic retirement. The past couple of times Mike Weir has ventured to Augusta National in preparation for this week’s 81st Masters, he has crossed paths with Peyton Manning, the football great. A little more than a year removed from winning a career-capping Super Bowl, Manning, at age 41, now counts himself as one of the exclusive club’s new members. The privileged life, at least a glimpse of it from the outside, seems to be agreeing with the old quarterback.“I’ve seen him there with some buddies playing golf and having breakfast, and you can just see the excitement on everybody’s face. It’s pretty neat to see that,” Weir was saying the other day. “Everybody’s like a kid in a candy store.”Springtime in Augusta has been known to have that effect on people. But if Manning apparently wears the look of a man content in his post-professional existence, Weir can’t exactly relate. Though Weir long ago cemented his legacy as Canada’s greatest golfer — his 2003 Masters victory will forever loom as one of the country’s greatest sporting moments — he isn’t yet ready to view his days as a sportsman in the past tense. Which is not to say relative eons haven’t passed since he was competitively relevant. It’s been 14 years since Tiger Woods slipped the green jacket onto Weir’s shoulders and a decade since Weir last won a tournament on the PGA Tour. And somewhere in the ensuing blur of missed cuts and injury-induced absences and the personal tumult around a 2014 divorce that he admits diverted his attention from his craft, certainly one could get the idea that Weir, who will turn 47 next month, was gracefully coming to see his annual appearances here as more ceremonial than serious. Last year Weir even pre-committed to providing weekend TV analysis of the Masters for TSN — all but acknowledging his snowball’s chance in Georgia of making the cut. Performing to those expectations, he was excluded from Saturday and Sunday rounds for the fifth time in six years. Article Continued Below“Last year I wasn’t in a place, with everything going on in my life, to feel like I’d put in the time to be 100% competitive,” Weir said.But this year, he says, is a different matter.“This year I’ve put a lot of time in. I’ve been to Augusta a number of times. And I’m focussed on my game again. And that’s really where my mind is right now,” he said.