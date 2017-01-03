Millsap buzz follows Raptors to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO—Even before Patrick Patterson did whatever he did to his knee — and there’s nothing to suggest today that it’s a debilitating injury — there were questions about the Toronto Raptors front-court.The load on Patterson was heavy, the rookie Pascal Siakam was seeing his minutes come back, and the spectre of the return of Jared Sullinger in a month or so, while interesting, certainly didn’t create a wave of optimism that it would fix any problems at power forward.And now, with the season’s longest road trip coming to an end here on Tuesday night and Patterson still listed as questionable with a strained left knee, there are more concerns that the lack of depth, size and experience is not going away any time soon.It’s well and good to mix and match front-courts against the young and unproven Los Angeles Lakers, and it was nice to get a solid eight-minute stint from rookie Jakob Poeltl, but issues remain.Coach Dwane Casey — whose options are Poeltl and Siakam, the non-shooting Lucas Nogueira at a position foreign to him, the undersized DeMarre Carroll or the even more undersized Norm Powell — knows he’s doing a delicate balancing act.Article Continued Below“It’s chemistry, guys knowing what to do, guys playing off each other defensively, switching, talking,” Casey said. “So many different things go in. It’s not just filling in a guy; I wish it was that easy. Things Patrick does well in his offensive approach, his defensive approach, are huge. One little thing off will turn over the whole cart. It’s easier said than done just to plug one guy in.”Which brings us to Paul Millsap.Almost simultaneously with a leaked report suggesting the Atlanta Hawks would entertain trade offers for the free agent-to-be veteran power forward, chins started to wag and social media lit up with suggestions the Raptors should be first in line to at least kick-start conversations.

