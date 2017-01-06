Milos Raonic blows past Rafael Nadal in Brisbane

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA—Rafael Nadal was up a set and had a break point against defending champion Milos Raonic when he sent a forehand just wide.It was a mistake the 14-time Grand Slam champion wouldn’t recover from.Raonic made the most of the reprieve, holding serve in that fifth game of the second set and then attacking Nadal’s serve in the eighth to swing the momentum his way in a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 quarterfinal win Friday at the Brisbane International.The top-seeded Canadian broke Nadal’s serve again to start the third set, and calmly held on for only his second win in eight matches against the Spaniard.Raonic served 23 aces and hit 50 winners to just 19 for Nadal, who could only convert one of his seven break-point opportunities.Article Continued BelowAs well as the big, deep service returns, Raonic also repeatedly went to the net, trusting his instincts and putting pressure on Nadal.“Today the mentality behind the match was what sort of kept me around,” the player from Thonhill, Ont., said. “Some moments things weren’t looking great. I wasn’t efficient coming forward. I was missing some shots I shouldn’t be. I was rushing.“But at least I kept myself there, and I was able to always recuperate the next point. That’s what I have to be most proud of.”

