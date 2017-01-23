Milos Raonic has golden shot at Australian title with Djokovic, Murray out

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA—Here it is, then, a golden opportunity for Canada’s Milos Raonic to win his first career major.It’s golden because the the 2017 Australian Open title road no longer goes through Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, the two players so far ahead in the ATP Tour rankings they can’t even spot the rest of the field in their rear-view mirrors.The downside is that it’s also a great opportunity for seven players in the draw, a list that includes time-warping former champions Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, 2014 winner Stan Wawrinka and 2008 finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.The first order of business for Raonic, the highest-ranked of them at No. 3, is to figure out a way past Nadal in their Wednesday quarter-final. He found one three weeks ago in a best-of-three-set match in Brisbane; the best-of-five Grand Slam format is another level altogether.But Djokovic no longer looms in the semifinals.Article Continued Below“Obviously I was shocked. It’s a new year, and especially at this tournament … Novak hasn’t always necessarily started well here, but he’s figured it out. It’s unfortunate for him he wasn’t able to figure it out this time. But don’t forget, the other guy made it difficult for him to figure it out,” Raonic told The Star about Djokovic’s shocking second-round loss to wild card Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan. “I was surprised a little bit how quiet he was. Sometimes he’ll get boisterous just to show his presence. That’s what I was surprised with more than the tennis level. He’s been in trouble before, but he’s solved it.”Given the Serb was in his half of the draw and he has never beaten him, and that world No. 1 Murray was the one who defeated him in his first major final, Raonic can be forgiven for peeking ahead a little.