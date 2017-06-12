MLB draft has always been a crapshoot: Griffin

The major league baseball draft used to be so much more interesting before this new age of comprehensive online information. Now, it seems every team uses the same analyses, with very few “misses” in the first round. Various websites and publications, such as Baseball America, stage educated mock drafts with extensive scouting reports available on the top 500 high school and college players. Back in the early days of the June draft, there was far more reliance on the hard work and diligence of an organization’s own scouts and regional bird-dogs, searching for and often finding a diamond in the rough — future stars other organizations might have overlooked somewhere in America’s heartland. The MLB draft, a horsehide version of America’s Got Talent, will take place from Monday through Wednesday with rounds one and two beginning at 7 p.m. The 30 teams will have war rooms at their home offices, plus team representatives at MLB-TV studios in Secaucus, N.J. The Blue Jays will be represented by former outfielder Lloyd Moseby.Recall that the first edition of the June draft took place in 1965, with the goal being to create parity and teams finishing last having the first pick, all the way through the World Series champion with the final pick. The first-ever pick was outfielder Rick Monday from Arizona State University, selected by the last-place Kansas City Athletics. Monday is known primarily for two things: First was saving the American flag from protesters intent on burning it in the outfield at Wrigley Field. Second was breaking the hearts of 24 million Canadians in 1981 with a game-winning homer in the deciding Game 5 of NL Championship Series vs. the Montreal Expos.Article Continued BelowReds catcher Johnny Bench was the first hall of famer ever selected in the draft, going in the second round in 1965, No. 36 overall out of Binger (Okla.) High School.Here is an anecdotal history and some fun facts from the early era of the draft, told from one man’s recollection and perspective. LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS: In 1971, the Expos were high on a two-sport athlete named Condredge Holloway, who had signed a letter of intent to attend University of Tennessee as the SEC’s first black quarterback. The late Jim Fanning, Expos GM at the time, rolled the dice by selecting the Alabama-born shortstop fourth overall. He loved to tell the story of flying down to sit with the family in their kitchen and convince them baseball was for them. Fanning pulled up the long driveway to the family home and saw a Volunteers-orange Cadillac parked in front of the house. “Too late,” he correctly thought.