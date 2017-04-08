MLB switch to Statcast causes speed bump on pitches

NEW YORK—The scoreboard at Citi Field showed Jacob deGrom hitting 98 mph, and the ballpark buzzed with the Mets star back in top form.In Seattle, fans surely thought the same when Felix Hernandez’s fastball ticked up on opening day. And how about that extra juice from Detroit ace Justin Verlander?All across the majors, pitchers are ramping up the velocity this season — or at least it seems that way.READ MORE:Jays closer Osuna on track for home openerEND Article Continued BelowQuiet Jay Morales plans to make noise at the plateNot so fast. They’re actually getting a little help: Major League Baseball has changed how it records and reports pitch speeds, driving up readings all over the league.After previously using PITCHf/x to provide velocities to broadcasts and ballparks, Major League Baseball Advanced Media is instead supplying numbers from its Statcast system. The key difference is that PITCHf/x calculates velocity at a set point — usually 50 or 55 feet from the back of home plate — while Statcast measures velocity directly out of the pitcher’s hand.